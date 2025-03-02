Alexander Isak was forced off for Newcastle United in Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

Isak gave Newcastle the lead but was denied a second by the offside flag before Yankuba Minteh drew Brighton level. Anthony Gordon was shown a straight red card shortly before Isak went down and was withdrawn shortly before the end of 90 minutes.

Fabian Schar thought he’d put Newcastle through to the quarter-final with a stoppage-time goal but semi-automated offside technology ruled it out as extra-time followed. Danny Welbeck then put Brighton through with a goal six minutes before the end of extra time.

It was a blow for Newcastle to exit the FA Cup having led the game but tensions remain high regarding the availability of key players heading into the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16.

Gordon will miss the final unless Newcastle are able to successfully appeal his red card. There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of Lewis Hall and Sven Botman, who both missed Sunday’s match.

Eddie Howe explains Alexander Isak substitution

Isak was a doubt heading into Sunday’s match after missing the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool due to a groin issue. But he was able to get through 87 minutes before going down and being substituted.

Explaining the substitution, Howe played down any major concern surrounding Isak with the official reason for the change given as: “Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off.

“I don't think there's a problem there. But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play today, knowing the importance of today's game and fingers crossed he's okay.”

Howe also withdrew Kieran Trippier with one of ‘a lot of problems’ suffered by the side during the game.

“Kieran felt his back, so there was navigating a lot of problems through that game, which we hope don't have long-term consequences for us because we've got such a small squad.”

Tino Livramento also pulled up with cramp in extra-time while Joelinton was withdrawn on his return to action after a month out with a knee injury. It is understood that Joelinton’s substitution was pre-planned.