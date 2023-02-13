Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho scored a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United in late August, and Eddie Howe were furious at the additional time added on at Anfield by referee Andre Marriner.

The result left Newcastle 11th in the Premier League.

Today, the club is fourth after a remarkable 17-game unbeaten run, and Howe, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game against Liverpool, believes that “painful experience” drove his team on over the following weeks and months.

“It was a very painful experience with a minute to go, or seconds, when we conceded the second goal,” said United’s head coach.

“Maybe, in some way, it did ignite our fires, and do something to us to make us more resolute, and respond in a really positive way. We look forward to the match. We go against Liverpool, and it’s always a really difficult game.”

Newcastle, hit by the loss of Bruno Guimaraes to a three-game suspension, have drawn five of their last six league games.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe’s side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth at the Vitaity Stadium on Saturday. Goalscorer Miguel Almiron was forced off with an injury along with Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock.

While frustrated at the result, Howe has a “positive” outlook ahead of the Liverpool game.

“You can very quickly come unstuck if you don’t remain positive in our moment,” said Howe. “The fixture list never gets any easier at this level. Away from home, we’ll take the point. We wanted three, but we’ll take the point, and try and be very positive about next week.

“I think that’s the challenge whatever moment you’re in, whether your losing games, drawing games or winning games. It’s to be positive, and not to overreact to any situation.

"Yeah, we’re disappointed. We’ll try and work on certain things. Overall, this season we have to be very positive.”

