Ex-Newcastle ace Yankuba Minteh enjoyed an outstanding debut for Brighton | Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has tipped a former Newcastle star to shine this season

Sky Sports football pundit Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United are going to rue the decision to sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton this summer, even if his £30m departure was enforced by a desire to stay within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

The promising Gambian international made his Brighton & Hove Albion debut on Saturday during a 3-0 away victory at Goodison Park and took just 25 minutes to register his first assist in the league as he teed up Kaoru Mitoma for his side’s opening goal.

Minteh was at the centre of everything the Seagulls did well in the first half and was a real livewire in attack. His debut performance caught the eye of Carragher, so much so that he named the 20-year-old as his ‘player to watch’ heading into the new campaign.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher explained his selection: "I read a lot about him over the summer, or towards the end of last season about him coming back to Newcastle. They obviously moved him on because of the financial situation. When I look at what Newcastle have got on that right-hand side - Jacob Murphy has done a great job over the last few years, Almiron is a player I think they were trying to move on to the MLS, so I don't know whether he'll stay or not.

"But that lad [Minteh], certainly what I saw in little bits and in highlights last season, and what he did against Everton at the weekend - I think that is one that Newcastle are going to really rue in years to come. He looks the real deal."

Minteh arrived at Newcastle in June 2023 for a reported fee in the region of £6m and was sold for more than five times that amount just 12 months later without ever even kicking a ball for the Magpies. The 20-year-old spent last season out on loan with Dutch giants Feyenoord and made a real impression by registering 10 goals in 27 league games whilst also finding the net against Celtic in the Champions League.

He also has three goals in seven appearances for Gambia and is seen as one of his nation’s main stars in the World Cup qualification campaign. Many Newcastle fans had hoped he would be the answer to the club’s need for a right winger this summer but due to the demands placed on the club through PSR he was sold on June 30 to Brighton while Elliot Anderson also departed to Nottingham Forest at the same time in a £35m deal.

Brighton technical director David Weir said at the time: “Yankuba is a young talent that has attracted a lot of interest, so we're delighted to welcome him to the club.

"He is an exciting attacking player with incredible speed. He had a very impressive campaign with Feyenoord, gaining experience in both the Champions League and Europa League," added Weir. Now we will give him the time and support he needs to ensure that he settles in."