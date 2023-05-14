A day after scoring two penalties at Elland Road, you might have thought Callum Wilson would have his feet up at home.

Not so. Newcastle United’s No.9 – who has scored 10 goals since the start of last month – was on his feet in Gosforth for the annual Children’s Cancer Run, though he was not running himself.

The England international, instead, on his feet. Wilson was all smiles and posing for photographs with runners at Newcastle Racecourse.

Wilson was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, but his smile was instantly recognisable. And, typically, the 31-year-old had encouraging words for young competitors at the popular event.

Wilson, we know, has a very positive mindset, and that’s the mindset his team-mates – and the club’s fans – will need between now and the end of the season.

There’s so much to be positive about given the third-placed club’s position – and direction – under Howe and new ownership, but there was disappointment that Newcastle, held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United, hadn’t taken all three points.

Eddie Howe’s side had been leading until the 79th minute, when Ramus Kristensen scored a deflected equaliser.

Some fans revealed their fears on social media that the club would finish fifth, a position that would still see the club return to the Europa League.

Howe, for his part, spoke of his own frustration in his post-match press conference.

“Maybe, the longer time goes on, we might think that’s a really good point for us,” said Newcastle’s head coach. “I don’t feel that now. I feel disappointed we haven’t won.”

The club, at most, needs to win two of its remaining three games to secure Champions League football for the first time in two decades. Much, of course, will depend on how Liverpool fare in their remaining games.

But two wins is certainly doable for a team which has won 18 of its 35 fixtures so far, and the first of those games comes on Thursday night, when Brighton and Hove Albion visit St James’ Park.

Newcastle then have a home game against relegation-threatened Leicester City on May 22, and a season-ending game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 28.

Eddie Howe applauds Newcastle United fans at Elland Road.

Howe – who took over the club when it was winless and 19th in the Premier League in November 2021 – was quick to put the club’s position into context.

“We have to be very positive,” said Howe, who was confronted by a Leeds fan in added time. “We’re disappointed not to win. It was a great chance for us with the lead, and not long left in the match, but we have to accept what happened.

“It’s still in our hands. We have three huge games to come. I think, again, you sometimes have to take yourself back to the start of the season, and what we would have thought being in this position now.

“Everyone at the club would have taken that. It’s in our hands, and we have to be very positive about what’s ahead.”

Wilson, meanwhile, has become the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer in the 2003/04 season to score 17 Premier League goals.

That's quite a feat, but Wilson, a key figure in the dressing room, knows there's more work to be done this season.

