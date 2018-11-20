The woeful 10-game statistic that Rafa Benitez and Newcastle must change at Burnley

Newcastle United face Burnley on Monday evening - and will be hoping to reverse this dismal statistic.

The Magpies have regularly played their part in 'Monday Night Football', but have generally failed to shine in front of the television cameras. All of Newcastle's last ten top flight fixtures on a Monday evening - excluding those held on dates over the festive or Easter period - have ended in a defeat, in a run which stretches back to 2012. Rafa Benitez will be keen to see that dismal run put to an abrupt end at Turf Moor, and will be aiming to obliterate the memory of these ten defeats:

1. Everton 1-0 Newcastle (23 April 2018) In a heated affair at Goodison Park, Theo Walcott's second half strike secured victory for Everton. The Magpies were left needing a point to secure top flight survival while, despite victory, pressure continued to mount on Toffees boss Sam Allardyce.

2. Burnley 1-0 Newcastle (30 October 2017) This won't be the first time the Magpies have travelled to Burnley on a Monday night. Last season, Jeff Hendrick's late strike sealed victory for the Clarets and Benitez will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself this time around.

3. Leicester 1-0 Newcastle (14 March 2016) In what was Benitez's first game in charge of the club, Newcastle were unable to take points from a Leicester side en route to the Premier League title. Shinji Okazaki's acrobatic effort was the difference in this Mondya night fixture.

4. West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (14 September 2015) Dimitri Payet stole the show in this evening fixture, with his brace condemning Steve McClaren's Newcastle side to a 2-0 defeat at Upton Park. Defeat left the Magpies rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

