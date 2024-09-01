Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson believes Newcastle United endured a ‘really hard’ transfer window after failing to land their top targets.

The Magpies ended the summer having signed just two senior outfield players in the form of Will Osula and Lloyd Kelly whilst also missing out on the signing of Marc Guehi - a man they had chased for around a month before seeing their efforts frustrated by the Eagles. Newcastle now know they will have to deal with their lot until the January transfer window opens at the turn of the year and Dawson, speaking on Sky Sports, believes the club may regret ‘putting all of the eggs’ in signing Guehi.

Dawson said: “Newcastle, for me. I look at the way they’ve been in the transfer market, they put all of the eggs in the Marc Guehi situation and unfortunately for Newcastle, with the injuries in that position, with Botman out, Lascelles out, obviously Schar will be back from suspension, but that was a position I thought they had to go and improve. Unfortunately for them, Marc Guehi didn’t happen.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I look in attacking areas, they brought in Osula from Sheffield United. I’m thinking, is that one for the future? It wasn’t too long ago we were talking about Newcastle looking at these superstars, supposedly. Ok, they can’t spend the money they’ve got - but I think it’s been a really hard window for Eddie Howe.

“They obviously haven’t, for whatever reason, been able to do that (bring in more players). Even in midweek, I covered them in the Carabao Cup, Nottingham Forest made more changes than Newcastle could make because their squad isn’t big enough.

“Yes, they’ve been dealt loads of injuries but the recruitment, what they’ve brought in, Lloyd Kelly on a free, good signing, but he’s a free transfer, he’s a box ticked, Eddie’s worked with him before. But I’m expecting Newcastle United, Champions League, what they’re expecting these fans, from where they’ve been, with these owners, they just can’t spend it and it’s been hard for Eddie Howe.”

Newcastle now have a two week break before they return to Premier League action against Wolves after the international break.