Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The sting from Newcastle United's agonising 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday will more than likely linger for a while as they lick their wounds and hope to bounce back.

The Magpies looked like they were set to break their winless Premier League run after two goals in two minutes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon overturned City's early lead at St James' Park. However, despite holding on until late in the second half, a Kevin De Bruyne equaliser and a dagger to the heart in the form of Oscar Bobb's stoppage time winner gave City a huge three points towards their title chase.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle are currently tenth in the league table, a fair way behind the pack challenging for a top four finish at the end of the season. Injuries have hampered Eddie Howe's squad this season and all signs point to signing some new additions during the January transfer window. But the club are extremely mindful of Financial Fair Play rules, which will likely shape how they approach their winter spending entirely.

However, Frank McAvennie believes it's crucial that Newcastle spend money this window. The former West Ham and Celtic striker has weighed in on Howe's current situation and delivered a cut throat verdict on what the Magpies need to do to help resurrect their season.

McAvennie's take is that Newcastle 'have not got a very good squad' and that they 'can afford' to visit the transfer market this month and make some statement new signings in order to keep their top four chances alive.

"I think they will go out and buy three or four quality starting players in January — they can afford it!" the pundit told Football Insider. "In January, the prices do go up, but I would not be surprised if they bring in three or four players. If they’ve got any aspirations to keep fighting for the Champions League places, they have to."

