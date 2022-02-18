The London Stadium has been a relatively happy hunting ground for Newcastle United since their first visit in 2017.

Three wins from four games, including two 3-2 victories, means that, for once, they can boast about a positive record in London.

Howe’s side come into the game on Saturday having won three games in a row and knowing that they did the double over West Ham last season.

Newcastle United were victorious over Aston Villa last time out (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Hammers are in good form themselves having taken four points from games against Watford and Leicester City.

A win for Newcastle tomorrow lunchtime would see them extend the gap to Norwich City in 18th place to seven points.

However, are the ‘data experts’ predicting that the Magpies will leave the capital with all three points?

Using data from FiveThirtyEight, it is clear that the hosts are favourites for tomorrow’s game and have been given a 54% chance of victory.

The next most likely result, according to the supercomputer, is a draw which has been given a 24% chance of happening.

Newcastle have been given a 22% chance of victory tomorrow, however, this should not overly-worry supporters.

Newcastle were given a 24% chance of victory at Elland Road just under a month ago, however, Howe’s side defied these expectations to run out 1-0 victors.

The Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of tomorrow’s game as Newcastle go in search of four wins in a row for the first time since Spring 2018.

