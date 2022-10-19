Alongside all the excitement over the signings of Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, Newcastle needed to offload some players from a bloated squad.

Eddie Howe’s decision to omit players from his 25-man Premier League squad in January highlighted the need for the Magpies to trim their squad - even before they added any new talent to their ranks.

Reading's Jeff Hendrick alongside former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll

It took a while during the summer, with very little movement early doors, but eventually Newcastle were able to move on enough players to trim the squad.

But how have these players settled at their new clubs and what kind of impact have they made during their first few months away from Newcastle?

Here, we take a look at how 12 players that left Newcastle United this summer, either on loan or on a permanent basis, are getting on in their new surroundings:

Isaac Hayden (Norwich City - loan)

Martin Dubravka has struggled for game time at Manchester United following his loan move from Newcastle

Because of a knee-injury, Hayden has made just two appearances for the Canaries since joining the club in the summer. The 27-year-old would join Norwich on a permanent basis at the end of his loan deal should certain playing conditions be met.

Jeff Hendrick (Reading - loan)

Reading had a transfer embargo placed on them this summer, limiting Paul Ince’s side to free transfer and loan deals. They moved for Hendrick early in the summer and despite being one of the pre-season favourites for relegation, they have started the season superbly and currently find themselves in the playoff picture - although the Royals have lost their last three games. Hendrick has one goal in 15 league appearances so far this season.

Dwight Gayle (Stoke City - free transfer)

Kell Watts joined Peterborough United during the summer window

After falling down the pecking order at St James’s Park, Gayle moved on a permanent deal to Championship side Stoke City this summer. Gayle has a fantastic record in the second-tier and many in the Potteries would have hoped his goals could help fire Stoke up the Championship. However, Gayle has had a disappointing start to the season under ex-Sunderland boss Alex Neil and has failed to score in 15 appearances in all competitions as Stoke languish in the bottom half of the table.

Matty Longstaff (Colchester United - loan)

League One side Barnsley had been heavily linked with a move for Longstaff so it was a surprise to see him move to the fourth-tier again, having spent time with Mansfield Town last term. The midfielder has made seven appearances in total for the U’s and netted his penalty in Colchester’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Gillingham last week.

Martin Dubravka (Manchester United - loan)

Dwight Gayle is yet to find the net for Stoke City

Dubravka was ineligible to face Newcastle United at the weekend after moving to Manchester United on-loan this summer. Despite describing the move to Old Trafford as an ‘incredible’ opportunity, the Slovakian has struggled for any game time at the Red Devils. Dubravka will act as competition for David De Gea alongside ex-Burnley stopper Tom Heaton. A £6million transfer for Dubravka will be triggered if certain playing conditions are met this season.

Lucas De Bolle (Hamilton Academicals - loan)

De Bolle has had a luckless time with injuries since moving north of the border. De Bolle joined Hamilton on deadline day but has made just one appearance as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered before his move to Scotland. Speaking about De Bolle, Hamilton boss John Rankin said: “Put the football to one side, he’s a young kid first and foremost – and the most important thing is his health.

“His vision is a bit blurred, and that becomes an issue for him. It’s not a risk we’re prepared to take.”

Rankin continued: “He has ability, he’s just not getting the luck at the moment, and he’s getting relapses of the symptoms he’s had before, so we need to be really careful with that.”

Ciaran Clark (Sheffield United - loan)

The Blades are flying in the Championship but a hamstring injury means Clark has played only a limited part in their successes this season. The Republic of Ireland international hasn’t featured since the beginning of August.

Dan Langley (Gateshead - loan)

Langley joined-up with former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson at Gateshead this summer. He has made ten appearances for the Heed and was recently named in the Vanarama National League Team of the Week.

Tom Allan (Gateshead - free transfer)

Another man to link-up with Williamson at Gateshead was Allan who joined the Heed on a free transfer after being released by Newcastle. Allan made a few appearances for Gateshead before joining Spennymoor Town on a short-term loan deal until the new year.

Freddie Woodman (Preston North End - undisclosed fee)

Woodman’s nine-year stay on Tyneside came to an end this summer when he moved to Deepdale. He has had great success on loan in the Championship before and he looks like repeating these successes having kept ten clean sheets in just 16 league games so far this campaign.

Federico Fernandez (Elche - free transfer)

Despite being a popular figure in the dressing room, Fernandez moved to Elche this summer following no guarantees of game time at Newcastle. He has struggled for gametime in Spain with his new club firmly in the middle of a relegation battle.

Kell Watts (Peterborough United - loan)