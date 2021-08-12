This is the deadline for Newcastle United to register Joe Willock if he is to face West Ham on Sunday

Newcastle’s Premier League season starts on Sunday against West Ham United but with no transfer business concluded this summer, they may line-up against The Hammers without any new faces.

This could change, however, with the imminent transfer of Willock looking like nearing completion.

Newcastle agreed a fee with Arsenal on Sunday, but an agreement with the player over personal terms was only agreed this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United with Joe Willock. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

If Willock was to be available for selection by Steve Bruce on Sunday, Newcastle would have to ensure they get him registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday.

If the deal is not done in time and Willock is not registered by lunchtime on Friday, then supporters would have to wait until next Saturday’s trip to Villa Park to see the midfielder in the black-and-white stripes.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.