This is the deadline for Newcastle United to register Joe Willock if he is to face West Ham on Sunday
Newcastle United are facing a tight deadline if they want to register Joe Willock so he is available to play against West Ham on Sunday.
Newcastle’s Premier League season starts on Sunday against West Ham United but with no transfer business concluded this summer, they may line-up against The Hammers without any new faces.
This could change, however, with the imminent transfer of Willock looking like nearing completion.
Newcastle agreed a fee with Arsenal on Sunday, but an agreement with the player over personal terms was only agreed this morning.
If Willock was to be available for selection by Steve Bruce on Sunday, Newcastle would have to ensure they get him registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday.
If the deal is not done in time and Willock is not registered by lunchtime on Friday, then supporters would have to wait until next Saturday’s trip to Villa Park to see the midfielder in the black-and-white stripes.