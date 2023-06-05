Tickets for new Newcastle United friendly on sale
Tickets have gone on sale for a Newcastle United friendly next month.
The club's Under-21 side will take on Barrow AFC at the 5,400-capacity SO Legal Stadium on July 29 (3pm kick-off).
And the League Two club has put tickets on sale for Newcastle fans priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.
The fixture comes a day after Eddie Howe's first team play Brighton and Hove Albion in New Jersey, USA, as part of the Premier League Summer Series.
Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to confirm any home friendlies. The club will play Rangers at Ibrox on July 18.