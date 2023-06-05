News you can trust since 1849
Tickets for new Newcastle United friendly on sale

Tickets for a Newcastle United friendly have gone on sale.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Tickets have gone on sale for a Newcastle United friendly next month.

The club's Under-21 side will take on Barrow AFC at the 5,400-capacity SO Legal Stadium on July 29 (3pm kick-off).

And the League Two club has put tickets on sale for Newcastle fans priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The fixture comes a day after Eddie Howe's first team play Brighton and Hove Albion in New Jersey, USA, as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to confirm any home friendlies. The club will play Rangers at Ibrox on July 18.