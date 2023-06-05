Tickets for new Newcastle United friendly on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for a Newcastle United friendly next month.

The club's Under-21 side will take on Barrow AFC at the 5,400-capacity SO Legal Stadium on July 29 (3pm kick-off).

And the League Two club has put tickets on sale for Newcastle fans priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The fixture comes a day after Eddie Howe's first team play Brighton and Hove Albion in New Jersey, USA, as part of the Premier League Summer Series.