Former Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tim Sherwood has admitted Anthony Gordon has proved him wrong after initially believing Newcastle United had overpaid to sign him from Everton. Gordon has eleven goals and nine assists in all competitions for the Magpies this season - form that led him to receiving his first senior international call-up by Gareth Southgate last month.

Gordon’s remarkable season to-date followed a challenging start to his career at St James’ Park. Following his move from Everton in January last year, Gordon was unable to nail down a starting spot in Eddie Howe’s first-team as they secured Champions League qualification. However, this season, the 23-year-old has transformed into one of the league’s most threatening attacking players and has fully justified his £45m transfer fee.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Sherwood admitted that he thought Gordon was ‘overpriced’ upon his move to the north east, but that the former Toffees winger has now justified their faith: “He’s done very well, when he first went there I thought he was overpriced, but he’s worked with the manager, he’s put him in at the right time and taken him out at the right time.” Sherwood said. “The crowd have taken to him and when the crowd take to you there you feel like a million dollars and he’s relishing the challenge of playing for such a big club.”