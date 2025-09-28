Getty Images

Newcastle United v Arsenal: Tino Livramento injury news as he is stretchered off the pitch against Arsenal.

Newcastle United have been handed a potentially major injury blow after Tino Livramento was stretchered off the pitch during their clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park. Livramento started the day at right back as part of a back four before Eddie Howe switched to a back five in the second half.

The former Chelsea man was then switched to the left of that defence when Kieran Trippier was introduced to the game. However, Livramento would only last a matter of minutes in that position before going down injured.

He had initially fell awkwardly before then pulling up a few moments later. The physios tended to him on the pitch before a stretcher was ushered on by referee Jarred Gillett.

Livramento left the pitch with his hands over his head and was replaced by club captain Jamaal Lascelles. Howe will provide an update on the defender following the game and with matches against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League to play before the next international break, the Magpies will be desperate to have the defender back and in action as soon as possible.

Eddie Howe provides Tino Livramento injury update

Speaking after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“No update other than what we saw. Seeing him go off in that manner is distressing.

“He’s been so good for us with his quality and if we’re going to miss that for any length of time, it’s going to be a big blow.”