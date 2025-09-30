Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa: Newcastle United injury list & return dates

Newcastle United injury list: The latest on Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Fabian Schar and Jacob Ramsey.

Newcastle United are back in Champions League action this week at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

The Magpies head into the game looking to pick up their first Champions League away win since a 3-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen in 2003. Newcastle lost their opening Champions League group phase game 2-1 against Barcelona and have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season with just one win from their opening six matches.

Eddie Howe’s side have also been hit with some injury, fitness and suspension issues during the opening months of the new season amid a busy fixture schedule.

Summer signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey have missed Newcastle’s last five matches due to injury and are expected to remain out for another few weeks.

Anthony Gordon has now returned from a three-match domestic suspension following his red card against Liverpool in August. Gordon was still eligible to feature in the Champions League as his ban didn’t apply to UEFA competitions and started the Barcelona match as a result.

During that game, Newcastle were forced to withdraw Fabian Schar due to a suspected concussion. The defender has missed Newcastle’s last three matches in all competitions.

Lewis Hall also sat out Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday after starting two games in four days against AFC Bournemouth and Bradford City. The defeat to Arsenal was made worse by Tino Livramento’s knee injury which saw the Newcastle defender stretchered off in distress.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and expected return dates...

Lewis Hall (fatigue)

Hall was rested from Newcastle’s matchday squad on Sunday having returned to the starting line-up for the first time since February. The 21-year-old suffered a serious foot injury back in February that ultimately kept him out of Newcastle’s starting line-up until the trip to Bournemouth last week.

After getting through the game without any issues, Hall started the following match against Bradford in the Carabao Cup before being replaced by Livramento shortly after the hour mark.

Eddie Howe confirmed after the Arsenal match that Hall was simply being rested he has travelled to Belgium for the Champions League match against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Expected return date: Union Saint-Gilloise (A) - 02/10

Fabian Schar (concussion)

Schar was diagnosed with a concussion after Newcastle’s defeat to Barcelona earlier this month. The Football Association’s concussion protocol rules a player out playing action for 12-days unless exceptional criteria are met.

As a result, Schar has missed the last three matches but did return to training last week. With the 12-day concussion protocol period up before the Union SG match, the defender is expected to be involved in the matchday squad.

Expected return date: Union Saint-Gilloise (A) - 02/10

Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Ramsey suffered an ankle injury during his full Newcastle debut at Leeds United last month and has not been seen since. The £39million summer signing had looked promising in his limited time on the pitch but has since been ruled out until after the October international break.

The Brighton & Hove Albion trip on October 18 has been pencilled in as a potential return date for the 24-year-old.

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

Yoane Wissa (knee)

Wissa joined Newcastle for £55million from Brentford on deadline day before quickly joining up with the DR Congo national team where he suffered a knee injury.

The 29-year-old had barely missed any Premier League matches for Brentford due to injury but has now missed Newcastle’s last five since his arrival. Wissa is expected to remain on the sidelines for the next two matches against Union SG and Nottingham Forest but it is hoped he could be back to make his debut at Brighton next month.

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

Tino Livramento (knee)

Livramento stretchered off with a knee injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

While the severity of Livramento’s knee injury is not yet known, there is genuine concern that the England international could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines. Livramento was previously out for 392 days with an ACL injury before joining Newcastle from Southampton in 2023.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“No update other than what we saw. Seeing him go off in that manner is distressing.

“He’s been so good for us with his quality and if we’re going to miss that for any length of time, it’s going to be a big blow.”

Expected return date: TBC