Kieran Trippier, as it stands, is the undisputed first-choice right-back at Newcastle United

Newcastle United are weighing up a move to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports. The Dutchman has been a staple for I Nerazzurri this season as they close in on a historic Serie A title. Seven goal contributions from defence has helped Inter storm to a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

A seasoned international with 51 caps for the Netherlands, Dumfries was also part of the team that finished as Champions League runners-up to Manchester City last season. The 27-year-old has just over one year left on his current contract and is valued at around £40million.

A report from InterLive has named Newcastle as his potential destination should he leave the San Siro this summer. Dumfries rejected talk about leaving last year but may consider a fresh challenge if Simone Inzaghi’s men win the league.

Bumper £90,000 per week wage demands are understood to be a stumbling block but that would not prove difficult for Newcastle given their Premier League and Saudi-backed riches. The outlet claims Inzaghi has set Dumfries a deadline to agree an extension and, should he fail to meet that, Inter will welcome offers.

Signing a new right-back would be a surprise for Newcastle given their available options. Kieran Trippier remains a stalwart, wearing the armband whenever Jamaal Lascelles is benched.