Tino Livramento snubbed as Newcastle United linked with £40m Kieran Trippier replacement
Newcastle United are weighing up a move to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports. The Dutchman has been a staple for I Nerazzurri this season as they close in on a historic Serie A title. Seven goal contributions from defence has helped Inter storm to a 10-point lead at the top of the table.
A seasoned international with 51 caps for the Netherlands, Dumfries was also part of the team that finished as Champions League runners-up to Manchester City last season. The 27-year-old has just over one year left on his current contract and is valued at around £40million.
A report from InterLive has named Newcastle as his potential destination should he leave the San Siro this summer. Dumfries rejected talk about leaving last year but may consider a fresh challenge if Simone Inzaghi’s men win the league.
Bumper £90,000 per week wage demands are understood to be a stumbling block but that would not prove difficult for Newcastle given their Premier League and Saudi-backed riches. The outlet claims Inzaghi has set Dumfries a deadline to agree an extension and, should he fail to meet that, Inter will welcome offers.
Signing a new right-back would be a surprise for Newcastle given their available options. Kieran Trippier remains a stalwart, wearing the armband whenever Jamaal Lascelles is benched.
Tino Livramento, too, arrived for big money last summer and has proven his worth at top-flight level. The 21-year-old has deputised at left-back and has been the pick of the bunch from last year’s summer recruits. Emil Krafth is highlighted as possible bait for a player-plus-cash deal involving Dumfries. The Swedish international recently penned a one-year extension to remain at St James’ Park.