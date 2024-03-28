Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United take on West Ham on Saturday in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the race for European qualification. Both teams head into the game with desires of qualifying for continental football next season despite some up and down form before the international break.

The hosts have won just two of their last six games in all competitions, whilst the Hammers have drawn their last two league games. West Ham’s last match saw them draw 1-1 against Aston Villa in a controversial game that the Hammers believed they should have won, but for intervention by VAR in the dying embers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That match also saw Mohammed Kudus injure his shoulder - an injury that was enough to keep him out of action for Ghana during the international break. Kudus is regarded as a doubt for the clash at St James’ Park and an official team news update provided by West Ham has failed to shed light on his availability this weekend.

The Hammers will certainly be without Edson Alvarez who will serve the first of a two-game suspension after picking up ten yellow cards, whilst Maxwel Cornet remains a doubt. A post by the Hammers read: ‘Midfielder Edson Álvarez will be missing from David Moyes’ squad through suspension, having picked up his tenth yellow card of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out.