Despite becoming an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side, Conor Gallagher has continued to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Gallagher’s status as a home-grown player means that his sale would be beneficial for Chelsea’s compliance with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules as he can be recorded as pure profit on their balance sheet.

Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the midfielder and the Magpies have recently been credited with sending scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that it is ‘too early’ to tell what the future will hold for the midfielder and that the Magpies may have to finalise Bruno Guimaraes’ future before moving for the Three Lions man.

Romano told Caught Offside: “We continue to see reports about Conor Gallagher’s future, with Newcastle also being linked with the midfielder now. I’m aware of Tottenham’s interest since last summer and that is still valid for Gallagher, who’s appreciated by Ange Postecoglou.

“Newcastle, meanwhile, have to focus on Financial Fair Play before thinking about that kind of move. Also nothing is clear for Bruno Guimaraes future yet as I’m told nothing is concrete or advanced so far for Bruno, so it’s too early to be talking about possible replacements like Gallagher or anyone else.”