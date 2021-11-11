Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Red Devils trio linked with Newcastle United

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly wanting a way out of Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order this season.

Manchester United's Dean Henderson could switch Old Trafford for St James's Park (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Henderson has started just one game so far, coming in their Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham in September.

After being usurped by David De Gea, the Mail are reporting that Henderson could be on his way out of Manchester United and on his way to Newcastle United.

Henderson will want to start getting regular football as he aims to become England’s no.1 for the Qatar World Cup next winter and a move to St James’s Park could prove to be his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

However, a move would be unlikely in January as Manchester United are reluctant to sell mid-season.

The report also suggests that Donny van de Beek will look for a move in January, whilst it is expected that Jesse Lingard will not sign a contract extension, meaning the 28-year-old, who has been heavily-linked with Newcastle, could also be available.

‘Anyone but Newcastle’

The Saudi-led £305m takeover of Newcastle United was met with great resistance by Premier League clubs when it was completed last month.

The Premier League even had to defend their decision in an ‘extraordinary’ general meeting between the 19 sides and the league.

Seemingly this discontent surrounding the takeover has continued with the Telegraph reporting that clubs are more willing to see Newcastle United get relegated this season, than to do business with them in January.

If true, then this feeling among clubs may prohibit Eddie Howe from completing much domestic January business and he may be forced to look abroad for recruitments.

Lorenzo Insigne boost

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly being tracked by Newcastle United and Everton with his contract at the Serie A side ending this summer.

Whilst Insigne looks like signing a new deal at Napoli, his agent has ruled out a move to the MLS for his client, however, he has not done the same about a potential move to England.

Could this offer a glimmer of hope to Newcastle in order to get the Italian signed?

