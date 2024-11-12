Top 20 average attendances as Newcastle rank alongside AC Milan, Bayern Munich Real Madrid and Man Utd in Europe's elite

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th Nov 2024, 20:00 GMT

How does Newcastle United's average home attendances compare to European football's biggest clubs?

St James Park has become something of a fortress for Newcastle United during the opening months of the Premier League season.

Eddie Howe’s side have only been beaten once on the home patch so far and that came when they were punished for missing a number of chances in a 1-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last month. Champions Manchester City are the only other side to take something away from a visit to Tyneside after Pep Guardiola’s men battled to a 1-1 draw against a much-improved Newcastle side.

However, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Arsenal have all fallen to defeats at Gallowgate as Newcastle progressed in competitions and used their famous old home to lay the foundations of a push up the Premier League table.

It is no surprise to see St James Park becoming the stronghold it always should be given the remarkable support Howe and his players receive - but how do Newcastle’s average home attendances compare to the biggest clubs in European football’s top five leagues?

Average attendance: 81,365

1. Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance: 81,365 | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 75,000

2. Bayern Munich

Average attendance: 75,000 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 73,882

3. Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,882 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 72,475

4. Real Madrid

Average attendance: 72,475 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie Howe
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice