Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly undergoing his medical at Chelsea.

Newcastle United are set to miss out on Tosin Adarabioyo as the defender undergoes his medical at Chelsea ahead of a free transfer.

Newcastle offered a contract to the 26-year-old with his current deal at Fulham set to expire at the end of the month. But Chelsea swooped in and offered the former Manchester City man a lucrative offer that has been accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sky Sports, Adarabioyo arrived for his medical at Chelsea on Tuesday. The Blues will now look to finalise the deal in the coming days as Newcastle turn their attentions elsewhere.

the Magpies are closing in on a free transfer themselves with Lloyd Kelly set to agree a deal to join the club following the end of his contract at AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe targeted Kelly having previously signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million in 2019. The 25-year-old has gone on to make 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain.