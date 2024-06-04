Premier League star undergoes medical after Newcastle United U-turn
Newcastle United are set to miss out on Tosin Adarabioyo as the defender undergoes his medical at Chelsea ahead of a free transfer.
Newcastle offered a contract to the 26-year-old with his current deal at Fulham set to expire at the end of the month. But Chelsea swooped in and offered the former Manchester City man a lucrative offer that has been accepted.
According to Sky Sports, Adarabioyo arrived for his medical at Chelsea on Tuesday. The Blues will now look to finalise the deal in the coming days as Newcastle turn their attentions elsewhere.
the Magpies are closing in on a free transfer themselves with Lloyd Kelly set to agree a deal to join the club following the end of his contract at AFC Bournemouth.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe targeted Kelly having previously signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million in 2019. The 25-year-old has gone on to make 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain.
Kelly can play at centre-back and left-back and has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan as a free agent. Howe will be looking to bolster his defensive options at Newcastle with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman currently recovering from long-term ACL injuries and Paul Dummett leaving the club as a free agent this summer.
