Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has revealed that he broke his foot against Everton last season and claims that he is still yet to return to full fitness despite featuring in nearly every game this season - highlighting how badly the Magpies have been hit by injury and suspension this term.

The academy graduate was substituted off in the 74th minute of Newcastle 4-1 victory at Goodison Park in April 2023. What first appeared to be a minor knock ruled the midfielder out for a total of four games. Longstaff returned in time for the final home game - a crucial 0-0 draw with relegated Leicester - ensuring Newcastle’s return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

However, Longstaff claims that he has not fully recovered from that injury and added that he remained in great pain during the club’s pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 season. Longstaff was eased back into the action from the subs bench in his side’s opening four league matches but has since become a stalwart in the team - playing 2164 minutes of Premier League football - the fourth most of any player in the Newcastle team.

The 26-year-old is currently enjoying his best goal scoring return with five in all competitions - including a crucial strike in an historic victory against PSG. However, he has also come under scrutiny for his performances which many fans do not feel matched the levels he was reaching last season.

Opening up about his experiences this term, Longstaff told The Athletic: “We played at Everton last April and I basically broke my foot. I played in the last home game of the season when it was still pretty much broken and, because of that, it didn’t heal properly. We came back for pre-season and we brought Sandro in. It’s like, ‘Well, you don’t want to lose your spot in the team’. I did lose it because I wasn’t fully fit and then went through a spell where it got better.

“I got back into the team and thought I was playing really well. Then I got injured again at Bournemouth in November. It was a 10-week ankle injury and I came back in four. It’s hard enough playing with one bad foot but, when you’ve got a sore left foot and a right ankle that doesn’t move properly, it’s never going to be the easiest, especially at this level. It is what it is. I’ll always put the team ahead of myself and people will either see that and appreciate it or they won’t.”

Longstaff admitted that injury setbacks during games have “sucker punched” the players. The 26-year-old also admitted that Eddie Howe’s high-pressing style is difficult to execute when carrying a niggle. Newcastle have experienced an avalanche of injuries this term and top the charts for days missed this season.

“When you look around our meeting room and everyone’s there, you think, ‘Yeah, we’ll win tomorrow’,” Longstaff added. “Then there’s times you walk in and there’s six, seven empty seats. It can be tough. We go ahead in games, someone gets injured and it’s like a sucker punch, then someone comes on and gets injured and it feels like a never-ending cycle.” Longstaff explained.

“Ultimately, we’re a team. Our greatest strength is in each other, how we can chop and change and the performance levels never drop - and this just takes the life out of us. The way we play is so front-foot and aggressive but it’s hard to do it every game in those circumstances, especially if you’re not feeling 100 per cent. That makes it worse.”

The amount of games Longstaff has played given his pre-existing injury have been the subject of scrutiny in recent press conferences. However, Howe has defended the decision to play Longstaff, adding that it was his times his only option due to the problems his side have faced with injuries. Earlier this year, he told The Gazette: "I’ve had no other midfielders to play. I would have rested Sean for sure.

"I’ve got to look after Lewis [Miley], he’s only 17. Elliot Anderson hasn’t been available, Sandro [Tonali] hasn’t been available. I’ve had nobody else to pick. Sean would probably say he doesn’t need a rest but I would have managed him and looked after him because he’s not been 100% fit and has played through pain for the team and that deserves acknowledgement," Howe added.

“Sean needs to train regularly and that’s been disrupted due to an ongoing foot problem since Everton at the end of last season. He’s had some really, really, good games for us this season and he’s a really important player for his game intelligence. He’s integral to us when he’s at his best. I back him and his ability."

Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match on Saturday 13 April. An achilles injury to Joe Willock makes him a doubt for the game, meaning that Longstaff will likely be one of the three names starting at the heart of midfield.