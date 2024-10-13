Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has been linked with buying a stake in Tottenham Hotspur.

Staveley, along with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, left Newcastle United during the summer after just-shy of three years at the club. After their departures were confirmed, Staveley revealed to the Athletic that they may return to football and look to buy a stake in another football club.

Staveley said: “Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.”

Staveley has since been linked with buying a stake in Tottenham Hotspur and the Sun report that should she be successful in purchasing a stake in the north London club, Spurs may look to Eddie Howe to become Ange Postecoglou’s long-term successor.

Postecoglou is currently in his second full season as Spurs boss, although there is nothing to suggest that his immediate future is under threat, despite seeing his side throw away a two goal lead at half-time against Brighton in their last outing. Howe, meanwhile, has entered his third full season as Newcastle United boss and is approaching the four-year anniversary of his appointment.

The former Bournemouth man is among the leading contenders to become England’s new permanent manager with Lee Carsley seemingly unlikely to turn his interim spell as manager into a permanent one. Howe is regarded as one of the FA’s preferred candidates along with former Chelsea duo Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.