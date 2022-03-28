After a 16-day break between games, Newcastle United return to Premier League action to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 3.

The international period has seen mixed fortunes for some of Newcastle’s international representatives, but with just six Magpies players receiving call-ups, Eddie Howe has been able to work with the majority of his squad to prepare them for the clash with Spurs.

Antonio Conte has not had this luxury however and has seen most of his first-team squad jet off to represent their nations over the last week.

One of these player’s was Wales star Ben Davies who played the full game during their Gareth Bale-inspired 2-1 win over Austria - a win that puts them just one game away from their first World Cup since 1958.

However, Wales have announced that Davies has left the camp and returned to his club. The statement read: “Following Thursday’s match, Ben Davies has returned to his club. All other players are available for Tuesday’s match.”

It’s believed that Davies has returned to Spurs as a precaution over a ‘minor’ thigh issue and that, although the injury means he will not feature in Wales’ friendly match with Czech Republic, Davies could be available to face Eddie Howe’s side at the weekend.

Newcastle meanwhile have their own concerns following the international period with defender Fabian Schar withdrawing from Switzerland duty last week due to injury.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has withdrawn from international duty with Wales (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Martin Dubravka, who missed Slovakia’s friendly defeat with Norway, has also been forced to withdraw from international duty through illness.

