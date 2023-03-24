News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Tottenham Hotspur fresh injury blow: 29y/o to miss Newcastle United, Man United & Liverpool fixtures

Newcastle United’s Champions League challenging rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Spurs left-back Ben Davies was forced to withdraw from the Wales squad following a hamstring injury picked up during last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Southampton in the Premier League. It is understood the 29-year-old could be sidelined for up to six weeks following a scan.

As a result, Davies is likely to miss a crucial run of fixtures that sees Tottenham face fellow European challengers Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Everton and Bournemouth in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Darren Eales given new Newcastle United project as Premier League chief Richard ...
Theo Walcott of Southampton is tackled by Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Theo Walcott of Southampton is tackled by Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Theo Walcott of Southampton is tackled by Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Spurs also have Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) currently unavailable while Richarlison withdrew from the Brazil squad after picking up a knock against Southampton.

Newcastle have injury concerns of their own with top scorer Miguel Almiron likely to miss the match against Spurs at St James’ Park on April 23 (2pm kick-off).

Tottenham HotspurBen DaviesMan UnitedChampions LeagueLiverpoolPremier LeagueSouthamptonWales