Tottenham Hotspur fresh injury blow: 29y/o to miss Newcastle United, Man United & Liverpool fixtures
Newcastle United’s Champions League challenging rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.
Spurs left-back Ben Davies was forced to withdraw from the Wales squad following a hamstring injury picked up during last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Southampton in the Premier League. It is understood the 29-year-old could be sidelined for up to six weeks following a scan.
As a result, Davies is likely to miss a crucial run of fixtures that sees Tottenham face fellow European challengers Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Everton and Bournemouth in April.
Spurs also have Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) currently unavailable while Richarlison withdrew from the Brazil squad after picking up a knock against Southampton.
Newcastle have injury concerns of their own with top scorer Miguel Almiron likely to miss the match against Spurs at St James’ Park on April 23 (2pm kick-off).