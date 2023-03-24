Spurs left-back Ben Davies was forced to withdraw from the Wales squad following a hamstring injury picked up during last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Southampton in the Premier League. It is understood the 29-year-old could be sidelined for up to six weeks following a scan.

As a result, Davies is likely to miss a crucial run of fixtures that sees Tottenham face fellow European challengers Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Everton and Bournemouth in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo Walcott of Southampton is tackled by Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Spurs also have Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) currently unavailable while Richarlison withdrew from the Brazil squad after picking up a knock against Southampton.