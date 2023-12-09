Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: Both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou are dealing with various injury issues heading into Sunday's match.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur have been hit with a fresh injury concern ahead of Sunday's match against Newcastle United (4:30pm kick-off).

Spurs were beaten 2-1 by West Ham United last time out in the Premier League and will be looking to end a run of five games without a win. But there are concerns regarding the fitness of top-scorer Son Heung-Min after the forward took a knock against The Hammers on Thursday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the match, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said: "Yeah, we'll see how Sonny is. He was a bit sore after the game - we'll wait and see what the outcome is in terms of Sunday. "There's nothing - apart from Sonny - that looks too serious [from the defeat against West Ham]."

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

With Son a doubt for the match against The Magpies, Spurs will be without £40million summer signing James Maddison as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Eric Dier and Alfie Whiteman also feature in Tottenham's lengthy injury list.

Newcastle also have many injury concerns heading into the match with at least 13 players deemed doubtful or unavailable to feature. Jamaal Lascelles suffered a dead leg in the 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday with head coach Eddie Howe unable to say whether the United captain would be involved on Sunday.