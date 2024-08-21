Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United youngster Trevan Sanusi has set his sights on making his competitive first-team debut after a promising pre-season with Eddie Howe’s side.

Sanusi was the only player to feature in all six of Newcastle’s official pre-season friendly matches last month in what was the 17-year-old’s first taste of first-team action. Just a year after his arrival from Birmingham City’s academy, Sanusi has been fast-tracked through the ranks at Newcastle and onto the fringes of the first-team squad.

Sanusi has already impressed United head coach Eddie Howe, who is keen to keep the winger around the squad this coming season while he continues his development. Sanusi played 80 minutes in Newcastle Under-21s’ 1-1 draw at Whitley Park on Monday night.

It was only the teenager’s fifth appearance for Newcastle’s second-string side with his 2023-24 campaign cut short due to injury. But the England Under-17 international, who is looking to step up into the England Under-18s squad next month, has expressed his pride after making an impression at first team level this summer.

“Excellent, it’s a dream come true to get in the first team,” Sanusi said. “Since I came [to Newcastle] it's only been a year so I'm proud of myself for doing that and I just need to take my chances when I get them.

“I just take [playing and training with senior pros] like any other training session, any other game. If I do anything different it's going to change my game and I don't want to do that. I'm going to take it as it comes.

“It's difficult obviously going through the ranks with different age groups, with big differences from 18s to 21s to the first team. I'm just going to get my head down and keep working hard.”

Sanusi was introduced to Newcastle fans at St James’ Park during the Sela Weekender as he featured in back-to-back matches against Girona and Stade Brestois on consecutive days.

“It was amazing,” Sanusi added. “With so many fans it's overwhelming. That was my first time at St James' playing in front of that many fans and I thought I played well so yeah. “I'm just trying my best. It's nice to see the crowd get a little bit hyped when I do a bit of skill but I'm just doing my thing. I'm not really worried about the fans but obviously, if I'm doing well the fans will back that up.”

Sanusi’s ability to get the crowd on their feet and excited when he’s in possession on the left wing have drawn comparisons with former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

“I've seen that [comparison],” Sanusi smiled. “Saint-Maximin is a great player who I obviously watched before I even came [to the club]. I saw him just before he left and I see a bit of similarities between me and him, a bit skilful but I'm just trying to be myself and get more goals and assists.”

Howe has confirmed that Sanusi would not be leaving Newcastle on loan this summer with the winger himself keen to focus on his first-team aspirations. Should he be successful in doing so, the youngster could prove to be a PSR ‘secret weapon’ of sorts for Newcastle, who are looking to strengthen their options out wide but have not been able to find a breakthrough in the transfer market so far.

“I'll be trying to get goals [at Under-21s level] and get in the [first] team, that's it really,” Sanusi admitted. “If [Anthony] Gordon were to get injured or even on the right wing [Miguel] Almiron or [Jacob] Murphy gets injured I'll try to fill in their place.

“I've just been here for a year and I'm only 17 so I think I've got a bit of time to think about that sort of stuff so I'm not really keen on that right now - I just want to break into the first team.

“As soon as possible really. I'm just trying to take small steps to make sure I'm on top of my game and trying to improve on it. Every aspect of my game has to improve if I want to get there and be effective in the team. “[Howe] is just trying to help me and wants me to get more goals. My goal for the season is to get more goals, more assists and be more effective in games. He's helped me with that aspect of things.

“Getting more physical, getting bigger, the manager has said I'll need physicality in the Premier League because obviously it's going to be a bigger challenge against bigger players and better players.

“I'm just going to try my best and hopefully make it one day.”