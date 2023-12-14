Newcastle United v AC Milan: Newcastle’s Champions League campaign came to an end as Eddie Howe’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s European journey has come to an end following a defeat to AC Milan at St James’ Park. The night started superbly for the Magpies as Joelinton put them ahead with a superb effort into the top corner.

That goal meant it was lift off for the Magpies at St James’ Park and was set up by 17-year-old Lewis Miley on his first Champions League start on home turf. Miley has played a key role for Eddie Howe’s side in recent times amid an unprecedented injury crisis at the club and former Newcastle and Sunderland man Chris Waddle, who was on commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live, was very impressed with the teenager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waddle said: “Miley has come into this team and done everything that has been asked of him. A good footballer, a lot to learn, but he is going the right way. It will be interesting to see how he develops.

“Fair play to the lad, must have been unbelievable to not only to get a game but to play seven in a row. He's done incredibly well.”