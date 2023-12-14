‘Unbelievable’ - Newcastle United star hailed by ex-Sunderland ace after shining AC Milan display
Newcastle United v AC Milan: Newcastle’s Champions League campaign came to an end as Eddie Howe’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United’s European journey has come to an end following a defeat to AC Milan at St James’ Park. The night started superbly for the Magpies as Joelinton put them ahead with a superb effort into the top corner.
That goal meant it was lift off for the Magpies at St James’ Park and was set up by 17-year-old Lewis Miley on his first Champions League start on home turf. Miley has played a key role for Eddie Howe’s side in recent times amid an unprecedented injury crisis at the club and former Newcastle and Sunderland man Chris Waddle, who was on commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live, was very impressed with the teenager.
Waddle said: “Miley has come into this team and done everything that has been asked of him. A good footballer, a lot to learn, but he is going the right way. It will be interesting to see how he develops.
“Fair play to the lad, must have been unbelievable to not only to get a game but to play seven in a row. He's done incredibly well.”
Miley’s assist means he is now the youngest English player to assist a goal for an English club in the Champions League, beating a record set by Theo Walcott. Miley was eventually replaced by Sean Longstaff on the night and despite extra competition from Longstaff and Joe Willock to come when they both return to full fitness, he can be hopeful of being a regular in the first-team for the remainder of the campaign.