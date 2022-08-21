Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian helped Newcastle continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against the league champions at St James’s Park as goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan’s fifth minute opener as Newcastle led 3-1.

But a quickfire double from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva saw City rescue a point against The Magpies in what proved to be an exciting afternoon of Premier League action on Tyneside.

It’s the first time Eddie Howe had picked up a point against Manchester City in his managerial career at the 13th attempt.

It also signals a marked improvement for Newcastle’s 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

And Guimaraes praised his team for going toe-to-toe with ‘one of the biggest teams in the world.

The 24-year-old posted on Twitter: “Great game today! I’m happy and upset at the same time.