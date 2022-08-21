News you can trust since 1849
‘Upset’ Bruno Guimaraes reveals mixed emotions following Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City

There were mixed emotions for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes following Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:25 pm

The Brazilian helped Newcastle continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against the league champions at St James’s Park as goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan’s fifth minute opener as Newcastle led 3-1.

But a quickfire double from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva saw City rescue a point against The Magpies in what proved to be an exciting afternoon of Premier League action on Tyneside.

It’s the first time Eddie Howe had picked up a point against Manchester City in his managerial career at the 13th attempt.

It also signals a marked improvement for Newcastle’s 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

And Guimaraes praised his team for going toe-to-toe with ‘one of the biggest teams in the world.

The 24-year-old posted on Twitter: “Great game today! I’m happy and upset at the same time.

“Proud of our team and of our fans. We played against one of the biggest teams in the world and we didn’t feel the pressure. Come on @NUFC.”

