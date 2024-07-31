'Of course' - Newcastle United target makes major claim as Chelsea future assessed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add another new face to their squad.

Newcastle United transfer target Noni Madueke has given an insight in to his future plans after playing a part in Chelsea’s pre-season fixtures in the United States.

The Magpies are reportedly keen to strengthen their options on the right-hand side of their attack as speculation over Miguel Almiron’s future on Tyneside continues to dominate the headlines. The Paraguay international was strongly linked with a move to a number of Saudi Arabia Pro League clubs during the January transfer window but an interest failed to materialise into a firm bid. However, United are believed to be open to allowing Almiron to depart this summer and have considered a number of options to replace the former club record signing.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville and Juventus’ Italy international Federico Chiesa have all been linked with a move to Tyneside in recent months. Newcastle also retained a strong interest in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise but missed out on his signature after the France Under-21 international made a big money move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Madueke is facing intense competition for a place on the right-hand side of Chelsea’s attack during Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Brazilian youngster Angelo Gabriel both in contention. Madueke started in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with League One side Wrexham last week and retained his place for a surprise 4-1 defeat against Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday night.

However, speaking after the former of those friendlies, the former Tottenham Hotspur academy winger stressed he is ready to prove his worth in the battle for a place in Maresca’s side and backed himself to show the patience and discipline to impress his new manager.

He told MailOnline: "Of course, I believe in my ability. We've got a great team full of great players. Players who can play in different positions. It's always good to have a team like that. I try to do my best and see what happens. It's competition. Competition happens at top clubs all the time. It's just one of those. It’s not anything different or peculiar.

“It is what it is. I feel good. New manager. New tactical ideas. It will take a little time to fully get that over to the boys but from what I've seen so far, it's promising. It's a different style of play but one I feel we're well suited to. It's about staying high and waiting for that killer pass when you can go and do real damage. It's about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to run and do my stuff. That's the discipline that the manager wants and if the manager wants that, then I'll do it. Simple."