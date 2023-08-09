Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s continuing injury worries mean the Toffees are looking to strengthen in attacking areas this summer. Only Wolves scored less than Sean Dyche’s side last term after they lost Richarlison to Spurs last summer.

Everton’s search for strikers this time around has reportedly landed them at the door of PSG’s Hugo Ekitike. Despite only joining the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis - for a fee of £30m- earlier this summer after an initial loan deal at the Parc De Princes, Ekitike looks set to leave Paris before the summer transfer window closes.

West Ham were credited with an interest in the Frenchman earlier this week, however, it appears they may face competition from the blue half of Merseyside for his signature. The 21-year-old scored just three goals for PSG last season - a disappointing return following his 11 goal haul for Stade Reims in the previous campaign.

Those goals piqued the attention of Newcastle United in January 2022 and after spending the month chasing his signature, it appeared they had sealed a deal for him in the final hours of the window, however, Ekitike rejected the chance to move to St James’ Park. It was a similar story in summer with Newcastle agreeing a deal to sign him - only for Ekitike to join PSG instead.