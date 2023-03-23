Osimhen has been in stunning form for the runaway Serie A leaders this season, netting 25 goals in just 29 appearances in all-competitions so far this campaign. His exploits in-front of goal have seen him being linked with a host of clubs across Europe with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United among the interested Premier League clubs.

A move for Osimhen, who joined Napoli from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020, would likely cost in excess of £100million this summer, meaning only a select few clubs in world football would be able to sign the Nigeria international. If Newcastle can qualify for the Champions League this season, then they are viewed as one of those teams and have reportedly already ‘enquired’ about the striker ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

Under Luciano Spaletti, and spearheaded by the efforts of Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli have a 19-point lead at the top of Serie A as they search for their first scudetto since 1987. They have also secured a place in the Champions League quarter-finals and with a fairly kind draw pitting them against AC Milan and then the winners of Benfica v Inter Milan in the semi-final should they progress, Napoli hold genuine hopes of reaching their first ever Champions League final.

All of this means that talks regarding the future of Osimhen have been put on the back-burner and the striker himself has insisted that any decision over a move in the summer won’t be addressed until the end of the season. In an interview with Sport1 earlier this month, as picked up by the Daily Mail, Osimhen said: “I don't know what the future holds. I think I'm on the right track.

“At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club.

“I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together.”

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen of Napoli (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)