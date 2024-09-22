Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Carroll scored a brace on debut for Bordeaux as he rescued a point for his new club.

Carroll’s move to the six-time French champions was confirmed this week, with Carroll joining Bordeaux as they attempt to rebuild following a forced double relegation. Carroll dropped down two divisions to move to the club from Amiens SC and began life at Bordeaux in the best possible way by grabbing a brace to help his side come back from 2-0 down to earn a point at home to Voltigeurs de Chateaubriant.

Carroll, who played for Liverpool and West Ham sandwiched between his two spells at St James’ Park, scored a volley to grab a goal back for his side before planting a trademark header into the top corner to rescue a dramatic point.

Despite Carroll’s goals, Bordeaux remain winless in their four league games of the season and sit second-bottom of the table - although they do have games in hand over the teams around them. It has been a dramatic start to the season for the six-time French champions who had to rely on a late equaliser from their goalkeeper to salvage a draw earlier this campaign.

Carroll has joined former Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo after his move to Bordeaux was confirmed last week. Diallo left Newcastle United as a free agent having made just one senior appearance for the Magpies, coming in their 4-1 win over Chelsea in November.