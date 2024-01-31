Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are expected to announce the signing of Manchester City’s Alfie Harrison before the end of the January transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has revealed details of his proposed move to St James’ Park. Harrison will join Newcastle on an undisclosed fee from the Citizens and likely become the club’s only signing of the January transfer window.

Commenting on Harrison’s imminent arrival, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: “We welcome him into the football club, I wasn't directly involved in that transfer but we welcome him into the club. He's a very talented young player and we hope he does really well with us."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and West Ham had all been credited with an interest in the teenager. Although an official confirmation of his move to the north east is still awaited, that is expected to happen before 11pm on Thursday night.

Transfer guru Romano has taken to X to provide an update on Harrison’s move to Tyneside - revealing that he is expected to sign a deal that could keep him at the club until 2028. Romano posted: ‘Newcastle have just signed the formal documents for Alfie Harrison as he’s set to join from Man City. Understand contract is valid until June 2027 with an option for further season. Newcastle convinced of his potential for present and future.’