Watch as £20m Newcastle United man prepares for FA Cup debut v Birmingham City

Newcastle United travel to St Andrew’s for their FA Cup Fourth Round meeting with Birmingham City this evening.

Fresh from securing their place in next month’s Carabao Cup final, Newcastle United will hope to continue their journey towards another appearance in a major final by defeating Birmingham City tonight. The Magpies overcame League Two side Bromley in the previous round after an early scare and will be keen to put in a professional performance to avoid a giant-killing again in the Midlands.

Their opponents come into tonight’s game 18 matches unbeaten in all competitions and sitting pretty at the top of the League One table. Chris Davies’ side beat Lincoln City in the Third Round to book themselves a clash against the Magpies.

Eddie Howe has rotated his starting XI from the one that began Wednesday’s win over Arsenal with Sven Botman certainly ruled-out after sustaining a knee injury. On the defender, Howe said: “I don’t think he’ll be available for this weekend,” Howe said on Botman. “He’s taken a knock to his knee. It’s the opposite knee to the ACL injury.

“I don’t believe it’s a serious injury but it’ll be enough to keep him out for the Birmingham game and then we’ll assess him next week before we head into our next league game.”

Indeed, Botman was one of those absent as Newcastle players admired the St Andrew’s pitch ahead of their meeting with the Blues. Alexander Isak, who will start on the bench tonight, was also among the group as they checked out the pitch.

Callum Wilson was also present amongst his teammates and was named in Howe’s starting XI for the clash against Birmingham - the first time in the FA Cup for the Magpies, despite joining the club in 2020.

Injury issues kept him out of their 3rd Round defeats against Arsenal (2021), Cambridge United (2022) and Sheffield Wednesday (2023). He was also sidelined during their run to the quarter-finals last season, not appearing against Sunderland, Fulham, Blackburn Rovers or Manchester City - the team that eventually knocked them out of the competition.

Tonight will mark Wilson’s first start since May last year - when he and Alexander Isak started in a 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Wilson’s five appearances so far this season have all came from the bench with a late cameo against Arsenal marking his first minutes in a black-and-white shirt since their defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on December 7.

Speaking about the striker on Friday, Howe said: “He's got the experience that we would need in that position, the know-how of how we play, pace, strength, goal scorer.

“We wouldn't have been able to recruit anyone close to his level, I don't believe, in this window who's ready to play. The key thing is trying to keep him fit and, of course, that's what Callum wants. That's what we want.

“Fingers crossed we can make it happen. I don't necessarily think it's right for me to do that. But, of course, when any player gets injured and right on the eve of the season and so excited about what the season may hold, everyone's excited at the start of the season but you never quite know how it's going to go for you.”

