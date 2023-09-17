‘Weak’ - Alan Shearer slams officials following Newcastle United and Brentford controversy
Newcastle United v Brentford: The Magpies secured their second Premier League win of the season on Saturday evening.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A second-half penalty from Callum Wilson was enough to earn Newcastle United all three points against Brenftord, however, the game didn’t finish incident free. The decision to award Wilson’s penalty, to overturn a second and to rule out another from the England international certainly caused plenty of debate - and Alan Shearer was chief among those that had varying views on each of the major calls made by Craig Pawson and the VAR officials.
Taking to X, Shearer revealed he disagreed with two of the three calls, in particular the first to disallow what would have been an opener from Wilson, describing it as a ‘weak weak decision’ by the officials.
Ultimately, that disallowed goal and the subsequent overturned penalty didn’t change the result on a wet night at St James’ Park. Newcastle United’s next task is a Champions League clash at the San Siro when they face AC Milan on Tuesday night.