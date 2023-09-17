Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second-half penalty from Callum Wilson was enough to earn Newcastle United all three points against Brenftord, however, the game didn’t finish incident free. The decision to award Wilson’s penalty, to overturn a second and to rule out another from the England international certainly caused plenty of debate - and Alan Shearer was chief among those that had varying views on each of the major calls made by Craig Pawson and the VAR officials.

Taking to X, Shearer revealed he disagreed with two of the three calls, in particular the first to disallow what would have been an opener from Wilson, describing it as a ‘weak weak decision’ by the officials.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad