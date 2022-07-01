The Magpies’ Premier League season gets under way against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park on August 6.

In the meantime, Eddie Howe’s side will be preparing for the competitive campaign with six pre-season friendlies organised over the next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After playing Tyneside neighbours Gateshead behind closed doors at the training ground on July 9, Newcastle head to Austria to face 1860 Munich on July 15 and Mainz on July 18.

They then travel to Lisbon to face Benfica on July 26 before a St James’s Park double-header against Atalanta on July 29 and Athletic Bilbao on July 30.

Several Newcastle players, and scout Paul Baker, were filmed driving into the training ground on Friday morning. Some players arrived as early as 7am with the squad given staggered arrival times for fitness testing on their return.