An eagerly anticipated clash between Eddie Howe and Unai Emery’s side got, what is expected to be a very exciting 2023/24 season on both domestic and european stage, underway on Tyneside. All eyes pre-match were on Howe’s team selection with Sandro Tonali handed his competitive debut.

However, as kick-off approached at a sold out St James’ Park, attentions quickly turned to another fantastic Wor Flags display that helped to build the pre-match atmosphere. Alongside the usual waving of flags placed on seats around the ground, supporters in the East Stand waved gold and silver flags that read 1892 - the year the club was formed. The club also got involved with trying to lift the pre-match atmosphere with fire that was shot around the ground before both teams entered the field.