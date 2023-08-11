Newcastle United are about to embark on another season - one that promises to be very different to those in recent memory. Their great successes on the pitch last season mean for the first time in two decades, Newcastle United will be playing in the Champions League.

With that though comes increased expectations that they repeat these achievements this term amid a big schedule with multiple competitions to balance. Here, we take a look at five keys to success for Newcastle United as they begin their domestic and European season:

Rotation will be key

As mentioned, their participation in the Champions League means Newcastle will play at least six more games between now and Christmas. Add to that a cup run or progression from the group (or dropping into the Europa League) and this figure could easily see Newcastle playing over 50 games this season.

Rotation, clearly, will be a necessity and something that Howe will have to implement as the season progresses. Last year’s phenomenal campaign was built on a very steady starting XI that rarely changed from game to game.

That won’t be the case this year and the Magpies really will have to learn how to adapt to changes to the starting line-up week after week. The performances of players like Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley during pre-season have given Howe more options to consider and it’s very likely that most, if not all, of the outfield players available to Howe this season will get some time on the pitch.

Lewis Miley has impressed for Newcastle United during pre-season.

Start the campaign strong

As with every year, it’s hugely important to get the season off to the best possible start to avoid playing catch-up with your rivals from the get go. And because of their very tough fixture list, this year will be particularly important for Newcastle to do just that.

With Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton to play before the first international break of the season, there is huge pressure on the side to post some positive results. It’s a really, really difficult start for Newcastle but one that if they can come through it in a healthy position, would give them a very bright outlook as they enter the real meat of the season.

Turning draws into wins

If there was one slight criticism from Newcastle’s efforts in the league last year, it would be that they drew too many games - 14 to be precise. No team drew more league games than them with Brentford the only side to equal Newcastle’s record last term.

Simply turning three or four of these draws into wins would have seen Newcastle finish above Manchester United and avoid a tense end of season run-in with Liverpool breathing down their necks. All the teams around them have improved their squads in the transfer market this summer and with Chelsea and the Reds expected to be better than they were last term, European qualification could come down to small margins.

The Magpies were very tough to play against and beat last year, they had the joint-best defensive record and no one lost fewer games than them over the season, but they may have to stray a little from this resilience this season if they want to turn some of those draws into wins. The signing of Harvey Barnes, a rejuvenated Anthony Gordon and a full season of Alexander Isak may be the difference makers in those tight games.

Embracing the demands of the Champions League

For fans, this season is all about hearing Zadok the Priest again at St James’ Park. It has been far too long since Newcastle played in Europe, never mind the continent’s premier competition.

Now, Newcastle are back at the top table and with a point to prove. Many will write off their chances in Europe and whilst supporters certainly won’t be expecting to be visiting Wembley on Saturday, June 1, there is a belief that they can prove themselves on the European stage.

St James’ Park was a fortress last season and if they can replicate this on European nights, there’s no reason why progression from the group can’t be achieved and then in knockout football - who knows? The squad will need to adapt to the extra games and demands that playing twice a week will throw at them, however, it could be something that allows them to thrive.

Football is all about momentum and winning soon becomes a habit. Finding a way to harness any successes they have in the Champions League during midweeks and unleashing that into their league campaign at the weekends could be a real difference maker this season.

Newcastle United secured Champions League qualification with a goalless draw against Leicester City.

Regression isn’t the end of the world

Last season was fantastic. Those successes shouldn’t be downplayed nor should they be forgotten amid the excitement that the 2023/24 season promises.

However, just because the team finished in the top four and reached a cup final last year, doesn’t mean anything less than that this season is a failure. The club are still building for the future and whilst Champions League football this year will allow them to accelerate their plans, it doesn’t mean they will be a fixture in that competition for years to come.

Everyone wants to see the team give it a good go in all competitions and Howe has insisted he wants to win every game his team play in, however, this is football and that simply isn’t possible. They might not go all the way in a cup, they might not qualify for the Champions League again and they might even sell one or two of their top players - but this team will give their all for the badge and the club as a whole will be planning on how to make Newcastle United a success in the future.