West Ham United have taken a big step towards naming a successor to current manager David Moyes.

The future of the former Sunderland boss has been a source of ongoing speculation throughout the season and has intensified as the final months of his current deal with the Hammers rapidly approaches. Speaking at the weekend, Moyes revealed talks over what could lie ahead have been postponed until the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Chelsea, he said: “I've not had any communication at all. That is because we've already decided amongst ourselves that we would talk at the end of the season. I have to be honest, I haven't looked. I'm only getting told by people like you, or maybe people have phoned me up. But I haven't gone out looking. As far as I'm concerned, we had an agreement we would speak at the end of the season. There is a lot of speculation around, I understand that. But we need to get things right.”

However, Moyes may not get a chance to discuss his future after journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the Hammers have made a firm move for Julen Lopetegui and confirmed the former Wolves boss has agreed to take charge at the London Stadium. He posted on social media outlet X, saying: “Julen Lopetegui has agreed terms with West Ham to become new head coach replacing David Moyes from next season. Lopetegui has accepted #WHUFC proposal, ready to proceed to formal stages. Details being finalised then contracts will be signed but agreement in place.”

Villa star demands reaction after defeat

It has been a difficult few days in an otherwise positive season for Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side are up against it in their Europa Conference League semi-final tie with Olympiakos after the Greek side claimed a 4-2 first leg win at Villa Park on Thursday night. There was a further blow for Champions League chasing Villa just under 72 hours later when a Joao Pedro goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion and ensured their return to European football’s top table was put on hold for at least a week.

Speaking after the defeat on the South Coast, Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz stressed his side must bounce back from their double defeat as they prepare for their second leg in Greece on Thursday and next Monday’s visit to Liverpool.