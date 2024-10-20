Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal’s William Saliba are facing bans following red cards on Saturday - but both are set to return in time to face Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies were handed their first home defeat of the season on Saturday as Brighton ran-out 1-0 winners thanks to a first-half Danny Welbeck goal. That defeat ensured that Newcastle United would end the day in 8th place, one position lower than they began it.

Defeat against Fabian Hurzeler’s side was a missed opportunity for them to keep in touch with the sides challenging for European places - with Howe’s side set to face some tough games on the horizon. Back-to-back games against Chelsea are up next before they welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to St James’ Park on November 2.

A trip to Nottingham Forest follows that before the international break as November is rounded off with games against West Ham and Crystal Palace. Both Arsenal and West Ham, however, suffered red cards on Saturday with Saliba and Kudus being dismissed.

Saliba was sent-off for a professional foul in the first-half of Arsenal’s game with Bournemouth, whilst Kudus was shown a red card for violent conduct during the Hammers’ 4-1 defeat against Spurs. Saliba will likely face a one-game ban following his dismissal, one that he will serve next weekend during Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool.

Kudus, meanwhile, will likely be given a three-game ban. However, he will serve that ban during West Ham’s games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Everton, meaning he will be available for their trip to St James’ Park, assuming his suspension is not increased.