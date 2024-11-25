West Ham United have two more fitness doubts ahead of Monday night’s trip to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to West Ham insider ‘Claret and Hugh’, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are doubts for the match at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off). Bowen scored in West Ham’s 4-3 defeat at Newcastle last season while Paqueta scored in the 1-1 draw at St James’ Park the season prior.

But West Ham head coach Julien Lopetegui hinted that two of his players were doubts for the match in addition to the already ruled out Niclas Fullkrug and Mohammed Kudus - two players who also scored against Newcastle last season. Kudus scored home and away against The Magpies for West Ham last season while Fullkrug scored in a 2-0 Champions League group stage win for Borussia Dortmund against Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claret and Hugh have reported that the ‘two little problems’ West Ham have ahead of the game are Bowen and Paqueta. Both players have been linked with moves to Newcastle in recent seasons.

Bowen agreed to join Newcastle from Hull City but former owner Mike Ashley would not fund the transfer as it ultimately fell through and the winger joined West Ham United for £22m instead. Despite the move, Newcastle have retained an interest in Bowen, who is now an established England international.

Paqueta was linked with a move to Newcastle while at Lyon due to his friendship with Bruno Guimaraes. Newcastle’s interest was not thought to be serious as he ultimately joined West Ham for upwards of £50million in 2022.

Paqueta has since scored 15 goals in 97 appearances for The Hammers and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham head into the match having won two of their last 10 matches in all competitions and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table while Newcastle will be looking to secure a fourth straight win in all competitions for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

While The Hammers have concerns ahead of the game, Newcastle will also make late calls on the fitness of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier after injury absences. Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are out for the match with long-term issues while Dan Burn is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.