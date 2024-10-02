Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Osula made his full Newcastle United debut in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park.

The £15million summer arrival from Sheffield United led the line as Fabian Schar’s penalty helped The Magpies progress to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup. Osula had a couple of chances in the match but was unable to get on the scoresheet for his new club.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was honest in his assessment of the player after the match.

“I think he did better in the second half when we were able to give him more of the ball in dangerous areas,” he said. “The first half was frustrating for him and us that he didn't get the ball more around their box.

“In the attacking areas you saw his qualities - his pace and power, but he still has a lot of work to do.”

Osula is currently Newcastle’s only fit and available natural striker heading into Saturday’s Premier League match at Everton. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are both recovering from injuries but Howe has so far opted to play winger Anthony Gordon through the middle instead of turning to Osula.

And Howe has suggested that the 21-year-old must continue to develop before he is ready to feature regularly in the Premier League for Newcastle.

“Time will tell and his performances will dictate that,” Howe added. “I think [against Wimbledon] there was some really bright flashes for him. But I think he knows he has areas of his game to work on, like any young player.

“Like I said before the game, we're working on those with him. It was a performance of promise. He probably could have scored a couple of goals.”

Howe made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend. In addition to Osula, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Lloyd Kelly, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka also come into the side.

But the result was an underwhelming display from The Magpies as they edged past the League Two side.

“You hope [for more] but you have to understand psychology,” Howe said about his players. “You go from Manchester City to this game, they're totally different and it's difficult for the players coming in.

“But individually you have to put that aside and show your best qualities in order to give yourself the best opportunity of playing again. I probably think knowing the standard of the players, some of them didn't do that today, especially the attacking players and I think they'll be disappointed with that.”

Osula ended up being Newcastle’s last signing of the summer transfer window and is so far the only signing made under the watch of sporting director Paul Mitchell - who described the deal as a ‘strategic investment’.

When asked if Newcastle need to make more ‘strategic’ signings like Osula in the coming transfer windows, Howe responded: “I'd probably say that will be something that will be on our lips.

“We have to find untapped gems and develop players to become top players. But there has to be a mix in recruitment, I don't think there's any one profile that's the standard-bearing signing. We're going to need ready-made players and players you can develop, we're going to need a mix.”