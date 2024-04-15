Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a new contract offer for full-back Kieran Trippier.

Football Insider have claimed the Magpies are ‘highly likely’ to offer the England star an opportunity to extend his time at St James Park after he played a lead role in guiding Eddie Howe’s side away from relegation trouble during the second half of the 2021/22 season and into contention for Europe over the following two seasons.

Should an offer be made and accepted by Trippier, it would represent another major boost for United after Joelinton agreed a new four-year deal last week to bring an end to speculation over his future.

Speaking after the Brazilian international put pen-to-paper, Magpies boss Howe said: “Amazing news for all of us, such a great player, a big boost. We are glad he sees his future here. He has never doubted his love for Newcastle or his want to stay.”

With Joelinton’s future now tied down and an offer for Trippier said to be in the works, we look at which other Newcastle players face major decisions over their future at St James Park as their contracts approach critical points.

Jeff Hendrick (currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday) Current contract end date: June 2024

Kell Watts (currently on loan at Wigan Athletic) Current contract end date: June 2024