FA Cup draw: When Newcastle United will discover quarter-final opponents as Leeds, Man Utd and co wait
Newcastle United booked their place in just their second FA Cup Quarter Final since 2006 with a win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. The Magpies are now just one win away from a return to Wembley, but there are some formidable opponents still left in the competition.
Newcastle United will discover who their opponents in the next round will be this evening. But when will the draw take place and what ball number will the Magpies be? Here, we take a look at everything you need to know:
When is the FA Cup draw?
The draw for the FA Cup Quarter Finals will take place at around 7pm this evening. Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman will be tasked with drawing the ties.
It will take place ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. That game is due to kick-off at 7:30pm.
What TV channel is the FA Cup draw on?
The draw will be conducted and broadcast live on ITV4. Liverpool’s tie against Southampton will also be shown on TV this evening - with ITV broadcasting that game. Wolves face Brighton and Nottingham Forest play Manchester United in tonight’s other games.
What teams are left in the FA Cup?
Coventry City were the first side to book their place in the quarter finals with a win over Maidstone United on Monday night. Current holders Manchester City defeated Luton Town last night to continue their pursuit of retaining the crown.
Elsewhere, Leicester City defeated Bournemouth in extra-time at the Vitality Stadium whilst Newcastle United were taken all the way to penalties against Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Two saves from Martin Dubravka helped the Magpies progress on a nervy night in Lancashire. The four matches tonight will determine the final quartet that will enter the quarter final stage.
Confirmed FA Cup draw ball numbers
1) Newcastle United
2) Chelsea or Leeds United
3) Leicester City
4) Liverpool or Southampton
5) Nottingham Forest or Manchester United
6) Wolves or Brighton
7) Coventry City
8) Manchester City
When will the FA Cup Quarter Finals take place?
The next round of the FA Cup is due to take place on the weekend of March 16. Newcastle United were set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park that weekend, meaning that match will be rescheduled and likely to take place in midweek later in the season.