11 years ago today, Newcastle United came back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Arsenal (Photo credit should read GRAHAM STUART/AFP via Getty Images)

February 5, 2011, saw the greatest Premier League comeback of all time.

After losing Andy Carroll to Liverpool on deadline day, being 4-0 down at half-time to Arsenal left a dark mood around St James’s Park. Arsenal were simply awesome to leave a shell shocked Newcastle trailing in their wake.

However, a remarkable second-half turnaround, sparked by a needless red card to Abou Diaby, was capped off by the late-Cheick Tiote with memories to last a lifetime for the 52,000 fans inside St James’s Park that day - well, the ones who didn’t leave the game early that is.

After retiring from the game in 2016, Harper has made a return to St James’s Park and is now Academy Manager at Newcastle United, a role he started in July last year.

Unbelievably it has been over 11 years since that day - so where are the players that featured for the Magpies that afternoon now?

Here, we take a look at how each player’s career looked after that day and, of course, remember the man who scored the equalising goal that afternoon:

Simpson was one of Newcastle’s most consistent players during his time on Tyneside. After leaving to join QPR in 2013, he then moved to Leicester where he had a very successful five year stint, winning the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016. He left Championship side Bristol City in March.

Williamson had spells at Wolves and Oxford United before moving back to the north east to play for Gateshead. After some off-field problems, ending in their demotion from the National League, Williamson became player-manager of the Tynesiders. Iron Mike led them to National League North glory earlier this month.

The Argentine spent eight years on Tyneside and left in 2016 with supporters full of fond memories of the defender. After spells at San Lorenzo and Aldosivi, Coloccini retired from football in January aged 39.

After leaving Newcastle, Enrique spent five seasons with Liverpool, winning the League Cup in this time, before moving back to his native Spain. Enrique was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, however, he was given the all clear in 2019.

The scorer of two penalties in this game was moved out of St James’s Park at the end of that season. Spells as a player at Rangers, Burnley, QPR and Marseille followed before he moved into management with Fleetwood Town. The 39-year-old is currently in charge of League Two side Bristol Rovers and guided them to promotion last weekend.

Tiote’s Newcastle United career ended in 2017 when he moved to China. Tiote suffered a cardiac arrest during training and died on 5 June, 2017 - aged just 30. A tough-tackling midfielder that will always be remembered for this strike, a fitting tribute to his time on Tyneside.

Much like Barton, Nolan’s Newcastle career ended in 2011. Nolan joined West Ham before moving to Leyton Orient as a player-coach in 2016. An 84 game spell as Notts County boss followed before he moved back to West Ham as assistant manager where he currently works alongside David Moyes.

Gutierrez’s Newcastle career ended on a sour note after being released over a phone call. The winger moved to Deportivo La Coruna before a return to Argentina. Gutierrez announced his retirement from the game late last year.

Best retired from football in 2018 after being released by Charlton Athletic. After leaving Newcastle, the striker joined Blackburn Rovers before moving on loan to a host of EFL clubs including Derby County and Brighton, before spells at Ipswich Town and Rotherham United.

Lovenkrands was a well-loved figure at Newcastle. A two-year spell at Birmingham City followed before he made a move into coaching following retirement. Lovenkrands worked as a youth coach at Rangers before being appointed Fremad Amager manager in July 2021 in his native Denmark.

The game against Arsenal was one of Ranger’s brightest times whilst at Newcastle as his pace and power genuinely worried the Gunners defence. Off-field troubles have impacted his progress since leaving Tyneside and Ranger currently plays for Boreham Wood in the National League.