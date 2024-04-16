Following their weekend win against Champions League contenders Tottenham Hotspur, Eddie Howe’s side sit in sixth place, level on points with Manchester United and two points clear of West Ham United. Chelsea have also thrust themselves into the battle after Cole Palmer’s four-goal salvo inspired Mauricio Pochettino’s side to a 6-0 demolition of relegation threatened Everton on Monday night.

There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the final six games of the season as Newcastle look to secure European football for the second consecutive season. Controversial moments will no doubt play a part and that will surely see the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) come into play - but how would the current Premier League table look if VAR had not been introduced?