Who would make your Newcastle United starting XI if everyone was fit?

An intriguing final three months of the season lies ahead for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United as they fight on three separate fronts.

The Magpies progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a narrow 3-2 win at League One club Birmingham City on Saturday and will discover their last-16 opponents on Monday night. That win at St Andrews rounded off a remarkable week for United after a 2-0 home victory against Arsenal helped Howe’s men see off the Gunners in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and a Wembley clash with Liverpool now lies in wait.

A monumental and potentially pivotal trio of Premier League fixtures will round off February for the Magpies as they face reigning champions Manchester City, surprise package Nottingham Forest and current leaders Liverpool over the next fortnight. Taking a strong points return from those fixtures could prove essential if a return to European football is to be secured between now and the end of the season.

With several key players returning to fitness and a number of other members of Howe’s squad set to return to contention, some big decisions are ahead of the Magpies boss - but who would make his strongest starting eleven if everyone with his squad was fully-fit and available.

Who would make Newcastle United’s strongest starting XI?

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka

This may be questionable but on current form, there is no doubt the Slovakia international should be entrusted with the goalkeeping duties for the time being. Having Nick Pope back in contention is a massive boost for Eddie Howe - but Dubravka’s form and comfort on the ball should mean he continues to feature over the coming weeks.

Right-back: Tino Livramento

Another big call at right-back and one that was not easy to make - so imagine how it must be for Howe himself. Kieran Trippier still has a very big role to play at Newcastle and will live up to that role between now and the end of the season. However, Livramento has been in impressive form for the vast majority of the season and would just edge out the former England international.

Left-back: Lewis Hall

This is not as big a call as it may have been ahead of the season when the left-hand side of Howe’s defence seemed open to question. Hall has an argument to lay claim to United’s player of the season - or at least he did until Alexander Isak hit overdrive just over two months ago. With an England debut behind him, Hall is now viewed as a potential long-term option at left-back for the Three Lions - and his certainly a long-term option in the same position at club level.

Centre-backs: Fabian Schar and Sven Botman

It feels almost impossible to put together a Newcastle United side that doesn’t contain Dan Burn. The Blyth-born defender has been a rock for United over the last 12 months and is viewed as a key player on and off the pitch. However, the partnership of Schar and Botman laid the foundations for the Champions League qualification two seasons ago and would surely have flourished even further had the latter not suffered a serious knee injury just under a year ago.

Midfield: Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton

Many United supporters believed this midfield trio would become Howe’s first choice and that is exactly how things have played out. With Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley also in the mix, midfield is arguably Newcastle’s most powerful area of the field - but the blend of power, intensity, work-rate and quality on the ball provided by Guimaraes, Tonali and Joelinton would ensure they simply have to start.

Right wing: Jacob Murphy

Another area where a decision over a starter felt open to question ahead of the season - but there is no doubt Murphy has more than earned his place in Howe’s lineup. With five goals and eight assists in 25 appearances in all competitions, the former Norwich City winger has become a key figure within the Magpies side over the last seven months. He is likely to have major competition for a place in the side next season - but for now that place on the right-hand side of the United attack is his.

Left wing: Anthony Gordon

The former Everton man appeared to be facing some serious competition from Harvey Barnes for a place on the left-hand side - but Gordon already appeared to be first-choice before the former Leicester City star suffered an injury. After a stellar season last time out, Gordon has continued to shine this season with nine goals and six assists in 30 appearances so far this season.

Striker: Alexander Isak

Is there a more in-form striker in world football at the moment? Isak was already in possession of the role leading the Magpies attack but now it appears any competition has been limited to a supporting role. The Sweden international has plundered his way to 19 goals and has provided five assists in 28 games throughout the campaign and is now on his way to establishing himself as an elite striker.