Newcastle United will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scramble for match tickets, hotels and train tickets had already started long before Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final win against Arsenal.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe will lead out his side at Wembley for the second time in three seasons after two professional displays were enough to see off the Gunners over two legs. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon put United in control of the tie as they claimed a 2-0 away win last month and they finished the job on Wednesday night as Gordon and fellow winger Anthony Gordon both found the net on a night for the ages at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wait to discover who Newcastle will face at Wembley was brought to an end on Thursday night when goals from Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool overturn a first leg deficit to end Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of ending their own wait for major silverware. Although Newcastle will continue focusing on their attempts to qualify for Europe via their league position and the FA Cup over the coming weeks, there will be some focus placed upon the middle Sunday of March when the Magpies face Liverpool in a major cup final for the first time since 1974 - and the big day has left one club legend with a major decision to make.

What was the big decision Alan Shearer has made ahead of the Carabao Cup Final?

Magpies all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer has become a familiar face across the media after becoming a regular pundit on Match of the Day, Amazon Prime and Premier League Productions over the last 20 years. However, the former England captain will take a rather different role when his beloved Magpies walk out at Wembley in next month’s Carabao Cup Final after revealing he has rejected a number of offers to work on the big day.

He told The Rest is Football Podcast: “I've had to politely decline two or three requests for me to work on the final today. I'm going as a fan. I can't not be at Wembley if, and I know it's an if, if Newcastle win a cup. A first domestic one in 70 years. If we win it, I have to be a fan. I've got to be there as a fan. I've already had about four texts saying, can you get me some tickets, please? I don't even know. Honestly, I've had a text off, so I don't even know the number. I don't even recognise it, asking if I can get three tickets.”

Shearer will be back on media duties as part of the BBC’s punditry team for their coverage of Newcastle’s FA Cup fourth round tie at League One club Birmingham City on Saturday evening.