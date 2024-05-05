Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free-scoring Newcastle United moved up to sixth in the Premier League table with a 4-1 win at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak put The Magpies in control before Dara O’Shea pulled back a late consolation from a corner. It was only Newcastle’s fifth Premier League win of the season away from St James’ Park but it could have been more comprehensive than even the 4-1 scoreline suggested with Isak seeing a penalty saved and Eddie Howe’s side having 23 shots in total.

Here are five talking points from the match...

£71m Newcastle United injury boost confirmed

Newcastle were handed a triple injury boost ahead of kick-off with Miguel Almiron, Nick Pope and Joelinton all returning to the matchday squad. Almiron had been out for a month with a knee injury and was spotted back in training this week while Pope and Joelinton returned after long-term absences.

It’s been five months since Pope dislocated his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United back in December. The goalkeeper has now returned just in time for the end of the season to mount a late push for England’s Euro 2024 squad. Joelinton - who has his own international ambitions with Brazil ahead of the Copa America this summer - returned to the matchday squad for the first time since picking up a thigh injury at Sunderland in January and requiring surgery.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that beat Sheffield United 5-1 the previous weekend with the injured Fabian Schar dropping out for Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson returning to the starting line-up for the first time since February in place of Elliot Anderson, who dropped to the bench.

For the first time this season, Wilson was named in the starting line-up for Newcastle alongside Alexander Isak while Joelinton and Almiron both marked their return from injury off the bench in the closing stages.

Joelinton and Alexander Isak at Burnley.

Penalty controversy at Turf Moor

Newcastle got off to a slow start once again with Burnley causing the visitors problems in the opening minutes. Martin Dubravka had to be called into action early on before Burnley had a big penalty shout turned down by referee Anthony Taylor.

Lorenz Assignon was nudged over by Bruno Guimaraes inside the penalty area to strong appeals from those in claret and blue. But a quick VAR check didn’t overturn the on-field decision with the score at 0-0.

It was a potential game-changing call, but Burnley boss Vincent Kompany didn’t hold any grudges.

“The penalty case we have in the first half is definitely debatable because of the way he gets hold of his shirt,” he said. “But it's not a one-goal game it's a three-goal difference between the sides.”

At the other end, Callum Wilson went down inside the area but was booked for simulation. A minute later, Wilson opened the scoring with a close-range finish after Isak’s shot was blocked.

Wilson then had another penalty appeal turned down by Anthony Taylor in the first half after he was pushed down inside the area.

Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes put Newcastle 3-0 ahead by half-time, but the penalty controversy wasn’t over.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the third Newcastle goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 04, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United penalty situation clarified

In the second half, Anthony Gordon won a spot-kick for The Magpies. Wilson grabbed the ball to take the penalty before it was knocked out of his hands and given to Isak, who saw his effort saved by Arijanet Muric.

After the match, Howe clarified his side’s designated penalty taker.

“Callum wanted to take it, naturally, he's very hungry for goals,” he told The Gazette. “But Alex has been our penalty taker and taken them very well until today. Callum was very gracious and stepped aside to let Alex take it.”

Callum Wilson made it two goals from as many games since returning from a pectoral injury

Callum Wilson proves his point in front of Gareth Southgate

Wilson’s goal was his eighth in only his ninth Premier League start while he also played a key role in the second goal with some excellent hold up play inside the area. With England manager Gareth Southgate watching on, it was a key opportunity for the striker to impress ahead of Euro 2024.

Wilson’s chances of getting on the plane to Germany this summer with England looked highly unlikely after his two-month injury absence. But with two goals in two games since returning to move into second in Newcastle’s all-time Premier League scorers list behind Alan Shearer, Wilson has thrust himself back into Southgate’s thoughts at the perfect time.

“Gareth will have seen him today and made his own assessments on what he's seen and I'm sure he did himself no harm,” Howe said. “He's looking really good, I'm delighted with him and hope he can stay in this position that he's in now.”

Newcastle United can’t stop scoring in European charge

Minutes after missing his penalty, Isak turned in from Jacob Murphy’s low cross to net his 20th goal of the Premier League season, becoming the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer to do so and only the fifth overall - Peter Beardsley, Andy Cole and Les Ferdinand being the other three.

Isak’s strike also took United to a record 78 goals for a 38 game Premier League season and just five shy of their 82 goals record for a 42 game season.

With three games remaining, Newcastle have destiny in their own hands when it comes to European qualification.

“We’ve got three games to go and we want to try and give our best in each game,” Howe said. “We want to try and play with the energy and intensity we had today.