Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding has been ruled-out of the match against Newcastle United on Wednesday night after sustaining a fresh setback in his recovery from injury. Holding has featured just once for the Eagles this season, but did appear on the bench for their win over West Ham on Sunday.

The former Arsenal man remained an unused sub on that occasion, but Oliver Glasner has confirmed that a fresh setback means he will not feature against the Magpies. Glasner said: “Unfortunately Rob Holding is injured again. It is tough because he is just back from injury. We don’t know the degree but it is something with his hamstring, so we don’t know how long it will take.

“He will definitely miss [the Newcastle United] game and I think Saturday against Fulham. That is the bad news, but the other players are fit.”

Palace head into the match having won back-to-back games against Liverpool and West Ham and have dragged themselves away from relegation danger. However, injury issues continue to impact them with Jefferson Lerma set to miss out with a hamstring injury and Adam Wharton a doubt after being substituted against the Hammers.